BRIEF-Onesavings Bank reports strong Q1 performance
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.
June 4 Zoncolan ASA :
* Says DNB Bank ASA, DNB Markets has on June 4, 2015 acquired and sold 800,000 shares of Zoncolan ASA, corresponding to 5.37 pct of share capital and number of votes in the company
* Says DNB Group holds no shares in Zoncolan ASA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 135.5 million lira ($38.38 million) versus 129.6 million lira year ago