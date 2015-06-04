June 4 Zoncolan ASA :

* Says DNB Bank ASA, DNB Markets has on June 4, 2015 acquired and sold 800,000 shares of Zoncolan ASA, corresponding to 5.37 pct of share capital and number of votes in the company

* Says DNB Group holds no shares in Zoncolan ASA

