BRIEF-Reig Jofre to produce biotech vaccine for Laboratorios Leti
* To produce for Laboratorios Leti biotech vaccine developed from protein Q, which Laboratorios Leti plans to commercialize internationally
June 4 LifeAssays publ AB :
* Says Swedenbro, LifeAssays distributor in Japan, places order for 32 instruments
* Says deliveries are expected in August Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To produce for Laboratorios Leti biotech vaccine developed from protein Q, which Laboratorios Leti plans to commercialize internationally
* Announced on Tuesday it received FDA approval of IND for Phase 2 trial of GKT831 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)