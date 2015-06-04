June 4 MMI Holdings Ltd

* MMI Holdings and Aditya Birla Nuvo sign joint venture agreements

* Have entered into definitive joint venture agreements to provide innovative health insurance and wellness solutions in India

* MMI Holdings will hold 49% and ABNL will hold 51% in joint venture company to be named Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited

* Company expects to commence operations in next 12-15 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: