BUZZ-India's UB Group firms surge on Heineken stake hike report
** Shares of United Breweries Ltd and United Breweries Holdings Ltd surge as much as 6.2 pct and 9.9 pct respectively
June 4 MMI Holdings Ltd
* MMI Holdings and Aditya Birla Nuvo sign joint venture agreements
* Have entered into definitive joint venture agreements to provide innovative health insurance and wellness solutions in India
* MMI Holdings will hold 49% and ABNL will hold 51% in joint venture company to be named Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited
* Company expects to commence operations in next 12-15 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley is involved in a dispute with private equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N, which is a client of the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. * EVRAZ: Evraz Plc, Russia's No. 2 steelmaker, signed an agreement with Kinder Morgan Inc to supply about 250,000 metric tons of pipe to the U.S. pipeline company for t