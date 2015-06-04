BRIEF-Reig Jofre to produce biotech vaccine for Laboratorios Leti
* To produce for Laboratorios Leti biotech vaccine developed from protein Q, which Laboratorios Leti plans to commercialize internationally
June 4 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab
* Sobi's partner biogen submits marketing authorisation pplication for Alprolix (rfixfc) in Europe
* Sobi has an opt-in right to assume final development and commercialisation of Alprolix in Europe, Russia, certain countries in the Middle East, and North Africa. The MAA filing with the EMA coupled with the receipt of the opt-in data package, triggers the formal opt-in right, for Sobi to exercise its option in accordance with the collaboration agreement.
* Announced on Tuesday it received FDA approval of IND for Phase 2 trial of GKT831 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis