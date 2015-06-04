June 4 Klovern

* Klovern says has established a commercial paper program with a framework amount of sek 1,500 million.

* Klovern says a new goal is set that adjusted equity ratio shall amount to 40 per cent in long term. That goal replaces the target that the equity ratio shall be at least 30 per cent

* Klovern says new target for interest coverage ratio is raised to at least 2.0 from a previous goal of at least 1.5.