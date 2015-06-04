BRIEF-Onesavings Bank reports strong Q1 performance
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.
June 4 Invalda INVL AB :
* Informs that during tender offer to buy up shares in INVL Technology 47 ordinary registered shares were offered for which Invalda INVL will pay 75.67 euros ($85.08) (without brokerage fee)
* Says after completion of tender offer Invalda INVL will own 504,509 INVL Technology shares, which amount to 8.25 pct of INVL Technology capital and votes
* Says Invalda INVL offered to buy up 414,034 shares of INVL Technology amounting to 6.771 pct of INVL Technology issued shares Source text for Eikon:
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 135.5 million lira ($38.38 million) versus 129.6 million lira year ago