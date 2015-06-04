BRIEF-Spirent Communications reports Q1 revenue $106.4 mln
* Year has started well with q1 trading ahead of same period last year
June 4 Euronext:
* Trading on ordinary shares of Relaxnews is suspended on Alternext Paris
* Suspension is announced at request of company, pending publication of press release and until further notice Source text - bit.ly/1HMPG12
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Year has started well with q1 trading ahead of same period last year
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.