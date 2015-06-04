BRIEF-Wyncoast Industrial Park says resolved the offering price of 51 mln new shares through right offering
* Resolved the offering price of 51,013,092 new shares through a right offering
June 4 Banif :
* Says it sells its 85,92 percent stake in Banif Mais SGPS SA for 400 million euros ($450.6 million) to Cofidis Participations SA, a company incorporated in France
* Says transaction is aligned with company's strategic plan and is expected to have a positive impact on its consolidated capital ratios
* Sees an increase in fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio of 98 basis points (bps), and an increase of fully implemented CET 1 ratio of 126 bps
* Says it will maintain a strategic partnership in the specialised credit segment for auto loans and finance with Banco Banif Mais SGPS SA, owned in 100 percent by Banif Mais SGPS SA
Source text: bit.ly/1RMANTN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resolved the offering price of 51,013,092 new shares through a right offering
DUBAI, May 3 Saudi Arabia's stock market looks unlikely to move much on Wednesday after a rare televised interview on Tuesday night by the top economic policy official, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as he did not give spending details for which some investors had been hoping.