BRIEF-LeoVegas Q1 revenue up at EUR 43.9 Million
* REG-LEOVEGAS Q1 2017: RECORD LAUNCH IN DENMARK AND STRONG START OF Q2
June 4 Amper SA :
* Raises 19,940,758.65 euros ($22.52 million) in capital increase
* Says capital increase has been subscribed in 100 percent, reflecting 398,815,175 new shares
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 17.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.6 MILLION YEAR AGO