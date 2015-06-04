BRIEF-Wyncoast Industrial Park says resolved the offering price of 51 mln new shares through right offering
* Resolved the offering price of 51,013,092 new shares through a right offering
June 4 Compagnie Financiere Tradition :
* Announces take-up for scrip dividend alternative - capital increase
* Following this increase, share capital will amount to 17,522,212.50 Swiss francs ($18.75 million) divided into 7,008,885 shares
* Following AGM approval to offer a scrip dividend, take-up by shareholders resulted in issuance of 286,774 new shares with a nominal value of 2.50 francs each corresponding to a total nominal value of 716,935.00 francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9344 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resolved the offering price of 51,013,092 new shares through a right offering
DUBAI, May 3 Saudi Arabia's stock market looks unlikely to move much on Wednesday after a rare televised interview on Tuesday night by the top economic policy official, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as he did not give spending details for which some investors had been hoping.