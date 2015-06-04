BRIEF-Feelgood Svenska Q1 net sales rise to SEK 174 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 174 MILLION VERSUS SEK 158 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 4 Sensorion SA :
* Announces positive results from preclinical trial in the recovery of hearing after acoustic damage
* Results come from preclinical testing in vivo proof of concept for a new drug candidate for the curative treatment of severe hearing loss
* Says new data allow to consider launching a clinical study in this new indication Source text: bit.ly/1QtLSXb
* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 141.1 million (133.9), an increase of SEK 7.2 million (5 pct)