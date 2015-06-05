BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
June 5 Powerland AG :
* Decides to delist its shares
* It can be assumed that delisting will take effect six months after publication of a positive decision by Frankfurt stock exchange
* Decision was based on fact that economic benefit of powerland ag's stock-market listing no longer justifies associated expense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: