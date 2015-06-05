BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
June 5 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
* Headline loss contained prescribed after-tax adjustments of R662.6 million to loss attributable to shareholders
* Sees for year ending 30 june 2015, an improvement of at least 20% for basic and headline earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: