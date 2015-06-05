BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
June 5 Izo-blok SA :
* Receives another order from Jaguar Land Rover Limited for car parts made from expanded polypropylene (EPP)
* The total value of the order from the contractor amounts to 4.9 million euros ($5.5 million)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors