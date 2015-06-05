BRIEF-Isuzu Motors' operating profit likely fell 15 pct in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
June 5 Merlin Entertainments Plc
* Since accident at Alton Towers resort on Tuesday afternoon Merlin Entertainments has been engaged in a thorough review
* Two rollercoaster rides have been withdrawn from service until new safety protocols have been applied
* Investigation is ongoing and we are co-operating fully with health & safety executive.
* Plan to re-open park to public in next few days Further company coverage:
* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner planes from Boeing Co as part of a plan to add fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet.