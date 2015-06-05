June 5 Barclays Plc
* Reached a settlement with SIPA Trustee ( "Trustee") for
Lehman Brothers Inc. ("LBI") to resolve outstanding Litigation
* All of outstanding issues between Barclays and Trustee
will be settled and Barclays will receive all but US$80 million
of US$1.1 billion of assets which were still disputed by
trustee.
* Following implementation of settlement, Barclays will have
received all of assets it claimed in litigation with exception
of this US$80 million
* As a result of this settlement, Barclays expects to
recognise a pre-tax gain of approximately US$750 million in its
2015 interim results, to be announced on 29 July
