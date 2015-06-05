BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.2 pct at EUR 19.6 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
June 5 Nyherji hf :
* Says initiates a private equity offering of up to 25 pct of its wholly owned subsidiary TEMPO ehf.
* Says it is anticipated that sales process will be initiated in Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors