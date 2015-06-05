June 5 Cars Motorcycles And Marine Engine Trade And Import Company SA :

* Decides share buyback program for up to 0.6 million shares with prices between 0.15 and 6 euros per share

* Says program to last from June 5, 2015 to June 5, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1IplgHU

