BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.2 pct at EUR 19.6 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
June 5 Class Editori SpA :
* Says it will proceed with one-for-three reverse stock split of 283,219,074 ordinary shares on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: