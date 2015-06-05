June 5 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :

* Says Oncology Venture Sweden AB, a spinout from Medical Prognosis Institute A/S, announces its IPO at the Swedish AktieTorget

* Oncology Venture aims to raise at least 16 million Swedish crowns ($1.93 million) and up to 21 million crowns

* Subscription period runs June 5 - June 24, 2015

* First day of trading on AktieTorget will be July 22, 2015

* OV raises capital for use of clinical development of its anticancer drug APO010 and its newly in-licensed anticancer drug candidate Irofulven

* Overall goal of OV is to in-license a total of five drug candidates and to run 5 focused clinical phase 2 trials within a period of three years from planned IPO on AktieTorget Source text for Eikon:

