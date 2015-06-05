June 5 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :
* Says Oncology Venture Sweden AB, a spinout from Medical Prognosis Institute A/S, announces
its IPO at the Swedish AktieTorget
* Oncology Venture aims to raise at least 16 million Swedish crowns ($1.93 million) and up
to 21 million crowns
* Subscription period runs June 5 - June 24, 2015
* First day of trading on AktieTorget will be July 22, 2015
* OV raises capital for use of clinical development of its anticancer drug APO010 and its
newly in-licensed anticancer drug candidate Irofulven
* Overall goal of OV is to in-license a total of five drug candidates and to run 5 focused
clinical phase 2 trials within a period of three years from planned IPO on AktieTorget
($1 = 8.2838 Swedish crowns)
