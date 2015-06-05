BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
June 5 Lucas Bols BV :
* Says its shares are to be included in Smallcap index (AScX) of Euronext Amsterdam as of June 22
* The AScX index is composed of 25 funds that trade on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange and that rank 51-75 in size
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: