BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.2 pct at EUR 19.6 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
June 5 Comptel Oyj :
* Comptel and Pivotal team up
* Alliance gives operators access to Comptel's packaged data analytics applications via Pivotal Big Data Suite
* Comptel and Pivotal will market their solutions together in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors