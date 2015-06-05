June 5 Yaprak Sut ve Besi Ciftlikleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Says Ministry of Economy approves investment incentive of 7 million lira ($2.62 million)

* Says to have VAT and customs duty exemption

