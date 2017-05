June 5 Altia Consultores SA :

* Says wins Smart Port project in consortium with Emetel Sistemas for A Coruna Port for 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million)

* Says project includes automation and integration of processes developed in A Coruna Port Source text: bit.ly/1H7ZFlH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)