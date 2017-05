June 5 Wendel SA :

* Q1 consolidated sales of 1,559.1 million euros ($1.73 billion), up 20.6 pct overall and 3.9 pct organically

* Net asset value up 23.7 pct since the start of the year, at 152.4 euros per share

* Net asset value as of May 28, 2015: 7.3 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)