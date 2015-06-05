BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
June 5 Imoniu Grupe Alita AB :
* Updates on sale of company's vodka and bitters business part
* Says on March 24 Competition Council consented to candidature of business buyer, UAB Birstono mineraliniai vandenys ir Ko, provided by Mineraliniai Vandenys
* On June 4 closing of business transfer transaction ended during which UAB Birstono mineraliniai vandenys ir Ko obtained title to trademarks in Lithuania
* In opinion of Alita management, income generated by business part would be important but its main activities was and will be sparkling and natural wine, brandy products
* In opinion of Anyksciu vynas management, the transaction shall not have material impact to the results of company's activities. Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: