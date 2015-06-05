BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
June 5 Ittifak Holding :
* Unit Selet Entegre plans 50 million lira ($18.75 million)investment
* Unit Selet Entegre signs deal with Italian Facco Company for part of the investment Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6665 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: