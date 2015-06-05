June 5 Dolphin Integration SA :

* Consolidated sales revenue of FY 2015 reaches amount of 14,917,000 euros ($16.6 million), with a slight growth of 1 pct compared to 14,789,000 euros over previous FY, ended in September 2013

* Says net profit of 1.4 mln euros on FY 2015, ended on March 31, 2015 vs 1.1 mln euros over previous FY, ended in September 2013 (up 30 pct)

* Results of F-15 confirm return to profitability for FY 2016

