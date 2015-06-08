June 8 Telkom SA SOC Ltd

* FY HEPS at 532,5cps, up +60%

* FY group revenue R31,7bn

* EBITDA excluding once-off items increased 15,1% to R9,0bn

* Next phase of Telkom's turnaround strategy continues as we reposition business for commercial sustainability

* Ordinary final dividend number 17 of 215 cents per share

* Expect challenging operating environment of year under review to prevail in year ahead,

* Our aim is to achieve a staff cost to revenue ratio of 25% over next four years

