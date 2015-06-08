BRIEF-Radisys reports Q1 revenue $37.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 8 Elisa Oyj
* Continues tender offer that began on April 15, 2015 with same terms until June 26, 2015 at 4:00 pm
* Says has made a tender offer to all shareholders in Anvia at a price of 2,000 euros per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quotient Technology Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results