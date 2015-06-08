BRIEF-Quotient Technology reports Q1 revenue $72.6 million
* Quotient Technology Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
June 8 Nemex SA :
* Advanced Capital Management Ltd buys 98,593,420 shares (9.28 percent stake) of the company at 0.1 zloty per share
* Ronaro Investment Ltd sold 98,593,420 of Nemex's shares at 0.1 zloty per share
* Advanced Capital Management Ltd and Ronaro Investment Ltd are units affiliated with the company's chairman of management board, Dariusz Milecki Source text for Eikon: and and
* WebMD reports first quarter financial results and reaffirms 2017 guidance