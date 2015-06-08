June 8 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Signs 5-year financing deal with Highbridge Principal Strategies LLC for 126 million euros ($141 million)

* Reaches deal to buy 100 percent of Brazil's Ability Tecnologia e Servicos for about 55.4 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)