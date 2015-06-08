June 8 Cross Industries AG :

* Cross Industries AG on Vienna Stock Exchange

* Vienna Stock Exchange has admitted to trading on official market 210,000,000 new shares issued in course of merger

* Q1 2015 revenue 301.7 million euros ($335.64 million)versus 248.2 million euros in Q1 2014

* Q1 result after tax 16.8 million euros versus 11.8 million euros year ago, up 43 percent

* Q1 EBIT 27.8 million euros versus 21.1 million euros year ago, up 32 percent