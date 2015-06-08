BRIEF-Cornerstone OnDemand announces Q1 revenue $111.6 million
* Cornerstone OnDemand announces first quarter 2017 financial results
June 8 Tomorrow Focus AG :
* Sells EliteMedianet GmbH to Oakley Capital Private Equity
* Sale of EliteMedianet GmbH is expected to generate a total of 23.3 million euros ($26 million)for Tomorrow Gocus AG based on anticipated sale price of 22.0 million euros
* An amount of 14.8 million euros is payable on completion of sale
* Tomorrow Focus will provide a loan with a term of up to two years to cover remaining sum of 7.2 million euros
* At group level, sale of EliteMedianet GmbH will produce an estimated loss of around 2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Frontier Communications board will set reverse stock split ratio at 1-for-15