June 8 JCDecaux SA :

* JCDecaux has been awarded the bus body advertising concession in Hong Kong by New World First Bus Services Limited (NWFB) and Citybus

* Starting from July 1, 2015 for a period of five years, these contracts cover 1,640 double-decker and single-decker buses across 192 routes Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)