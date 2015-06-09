Fitch Rates Texas Instruments Senior Notes 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Texas Instruments Incorporated's (TI) $600 million senior notes offering, comprised of $300 million of 2.75% senior notes due March 12, 2021 and $300 million of 2.625% senior notes due May 15, 2024. Fitch expects the company will use a portion of net proceeds to repay $375 million of senior notes maturing June 15, 2017 (assumed in connection with the 2011 acquisition o