* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
June 9 Loeb Holding AG :
* Board of directors has resolved to repurchase treasury registered shares of series A and B, as well as participation certificates at a fixed price with the purpose of capital reduction
* 69,340 series A shares with a nominal value of 0.60 Swiss francs, max. 18,066 series B shares at 6.00 francs and maximum nominal of 26,670 participation certificates at 6.00 francs to be bought back Source text: bit.ly/1JFiGMy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing