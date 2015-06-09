Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's list
May 1 IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a deal that values the company at about $500 million.
June 9 Dustin Group AB :
* Says wins new framework agreement for servers with the Norwegian Helseforetakenes Innkjøpsservice (HINAS)
* Says contract runs for one year and is estimated to have a value of 35 million Norwegian crowns ($4.49 million)
* Says deal has extension option for total of two years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7994 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 1 IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a deal that values the company at about $500 million.
May 1 A Fox News contributor said in a lawsuit filed on Monday that she was taken off the air after writing an article about a medical condition that would likely leave her infertile, in the latest of a series of discrimination claims against the network.