June 9 Dustin Group AB

* Says wins new framework agreement for servers with the Norwegian Helseforetakenes Innkjøpsservice (HINAS)

* Says contract runs for one year and is estimated to have a value of 35 million Norwegian crowns ($4.49 million)

* Says deal has extension option for total of two years Source text for Eikon:

