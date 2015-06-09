June 9 Just Eat Plc

* Results of placing and open offer

* Received valid acceptances under open offer in respect of 43,559,798 new ordinary shares representing approximately 41.33% of new ordinary shares available pursuant to open offer.

* Expected that admission will become effective and that dealings in new ordinary shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. On 11 june 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: