Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's list
May 1 IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a deal that values the company at about $500 million.
June 9 Media 6 SA :
* Reports H1 net income group share of 542,000 euros ($613,598.20) versus loss of 1.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 30.1 million euros versus 24.8 million euros a year ago
* Sees full year revenue at least comparable to previous fiscal year, taking into consideration the current order book Source text: bit.ly/1cHSMuF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 1 A Fox News contributor said in a lawsuit filed on Monday that she was taken off the air after writing an article about a medical condition that would likely leave her infertile, in the latest of a series of discrimination claims against the network.