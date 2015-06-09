BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties unit enters into second amendment to credit agreement
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016
June 9 MHP SA :
* Says finalized an agreement to swap its grain growing assets Voronezhagro in Voronezh region in Russian Federation, with Agrocultura in Lviv, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, Ukraine
* Says the deal is a pure swap of assets with no cash adjustments and is based on equal working capital
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Soroban Capital GP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott International as of April 20