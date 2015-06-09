BRIEF-Medpace Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Medpace Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results; board authorizes $50 million share repurchase program
June 9 Ascendis Health Ltd
* Appointment of Cliff Sampson as acting managing director of company with effect from July 1 2015
* Cliff's formal appointment as executive director to the board will be proposed for approval to shareholders at the Company's next AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medpace Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results; board authorizes $50 million share repurchase program
* Community Health Systems announces divestiture of two Mississippi hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: