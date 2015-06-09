BRIEF-Ability announces delay in financial report filing
* Ability Inc - been unable to conclude internal and external discussions with its advisors on disclosures for annual report and its financial statements
June 9 Pricer AB
* Goran Sundholm increases stake to 10.02 percent of shares (9.12 percent of votes), according to FSA filings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Ability Inc - been unable to conclude internal and external discussions with its advisors on disclosures for annual report and its financial statements
* New York Times Co says announces expanded coverage of Australia