BRIEF-Wheeler REIT reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.31
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
June 9 Reysas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Secures loan from Garanti Bankasi at 25.3 million lira ($9.27 million) with 7 year maturity
First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017