BRIEF-Wheeler REIT reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.31
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
June 9 Morizon SA :
* Funds managed by Altus TFI SA acquire 8 million shares or 22.39 percent stake in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: