BRIEF-Ability announces delay in financial report filing
* Ability Inc - been unable to conclude internal and external discussions with its advisors on disclosures for annual report and its financial statements
June 9 Spie SA :
* Announces results of initial public offering on Euronext Paris
* Global offering of 939.1 million euros ($1.06 billion)(including full exercise of the extension option), which may be increased up to 1,033 million euros if the over-allotment option is exercised in full
* Offering includes a share capital increase of 700 million euros
* Offering price is 16.50 euros per share
* Sale of existing shares by existing shareholders amounts to 239.1 million euros
* Based on an offering price, Spie's market capitalization amounts to approximately 2.5 billion euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* New York Times Co says announces expanded coverage of Australia