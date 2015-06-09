BRIEF-First NBC receives letter from Nasdaq regarding delisting
First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017
June 9 FAM Grupa Kapitalowa SA (FAM GK) :
Funds managed by Copernicus Capital TFI buy 9.88 percent stake (3,150,000 shares) in company and raise their stake in company to 19.88 percent from 9.99 percent

WASHINGTON, May 1 The bipartisan U.S. congressional deal on nearly $1.2 trillion in federal spending that would avert a government shutdown had the fingerprints of Democrats all over it even though Republicans control Congress and the White House.