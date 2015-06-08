BRIEF-Frontier Communications reports Q1 revenue $2.356 billion
* Q1 revenue $2.356 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion
June 8 Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 36.07 million zlotys ($9.7 million), net profit of 0.6 million zlotys and EBITDA of 8.14 million zlotys
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of 72.15 million zlotys, net profit of 10.49 million zlotys and EBITDA of 22.20 million zlotys
* Sees FY 2018 revenue of 129.9 million zlotys, net profit of 25.5 million zlotys and EBITDA of 42.6 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7278 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cornerstone OnDemand announces first quarter 2017 financial results