June 8 Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 36.07 million zlotys ($9.7 million), net profit of 0.6 million zlotys and EBITDA of 8.14 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2017 revenue of 72.15 million zlotys, net profit of 10.49 million zlotys and EBITDA of 22.20 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2018 revenue of 129.9 million zlotys, net profit of 25.5 million zlotys and EBITDA of 42.6 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

