June 8 Enea AB :

* Says has signed an agreement initially worth $600,000 over three years with a Chinese global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) designer and manufacturer

* Under the agreement Enea will provide Enea OSE and Enea Linux as well as integration and support services for the development of a PMR base station with LTE support

* Says agreement is expected to scale over time based on need for additional services and actual shipments of base stations Source text for Eikon:

