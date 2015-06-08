June 8 LifeAssays publ AB :

* Says rights issue, which closed June 5, 2015, has preliminary been oversubscribed by about 20 percent

* 90% of the 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.79 million) that the issue covers have been subscribed with preferential rights and 4 million crowns of the preliminary 17 million crowns subscribed for in total, come from the subscription without preferential rights

