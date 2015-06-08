BRIEF-Icad Q1 revenue rose 12.5 percent to $6.8 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 8 LifeAssays publ AB :
* Says rights issue, which closed June 5, 2015, has preliminary been oversubscribed by about 20 percent
* 90% of the 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.79 million) that the issue covers have been subscribed with preferential rights and 4 million crowns of the preliminary 17 million crowns subscribed for in total, come from the subscription without preferential rights
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3680 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says offering 10.0 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: